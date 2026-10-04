'59-year-old' Kim Hee-ae faces excessive appearance criticism over wrinkles... Is aging something to be condemned?

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Some online users unleashed excessive criticism of actress Kim Hee-ae's appearance after seeing her recent look.

As some criticized the natural signs of aging visible on her face, others voiced support, saying, "There is beauty in aging naturally."

Kim Hee-ae recently attended Paris Fashion Week (PFW). Videos of interviews conducted on-site were later released through W Korea and Eyes Magazine, offering an update on her activities.

However, some online users focused on the wrinkles on her face rather than the interview or her fashion. They commented, "She suddenly looks old," "Let's get her to gain some weight," and "Time really can't be helped," while some even left malicious comments that crossed the line.

Born in 1967, Kim Hee-ae is 59 this year. Developing wrinkles as time passes is a natural change.

Unleashing negative criticism over this or demanding that she change her body comes close to an impolite personal judgment.

Appearing on screen does not oblige an actor to maintain the same face forever. Growing older is not, in itself, a reason for condemnation.

Many also welcomed Kim Hee-ae's current appearance. Online users left supportive comments such as, "She is still beautiful" and "It is truly beautiful to see her aging naturally." Rather than focusing on whether she looked younger, they paid attention to the beauty of her appearance as it is now.

Kim Hee-ae's presence, built through her distinctive performances in a wide range of works over many years, cannot be judged by the number of wrinkles on her face. It is unfortunate that an update on her activities following a new project is being reduced to unnecessary commentary on her appearance.

Meanwhile, Kim Hee-ae will return to television through JTBC's upcoming drama 'Gold Digger,' scheduled to air next year. She is set to co-star with actor Noh Sang-hyun.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.