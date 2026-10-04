Actors Won Hyun Joon and Lee Sujin Become a Star Couple... Marrying Today (the 4th): “We’ve Decided to Spend Our Lives with Our Precious Partners”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] Actors Won Hyun Joon and Lee Sujin are tying the knot despite their nine-year age gap. The two will hold their wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul today (the 4th) and promise to spend the rest of their lives together.

The wedding will be held privately, with only the two families and close friends invited. The two are said to have first connected while appearing together in the Disney+ series 'Hyper Knife,' which was released last year.

Last month, Won Hyun Joon and Lee Sujin personally announced their marriage through their respective social media accounts, sharing wedding photos as well.

At the time, Won Hyun Joon shared his thoughts ahead of the wedding, saying, "I have promised to spend the rest of my life with my most precious partner. On October 4, we will be by each other's side, laughing together in happy moments and standing by each other through difficult times."

Lee Sujin also said, "On October 4, I will be embarking on a new beginning with the person I love. After meeting the most precious person in my life, I am now set to become someone's wife and begin a new season together."

She added, "I feel excited and a little nervous, but I am truly grateful and reassured to have someone with whom I can share every moment ahead," sharing her feelings as a bride-to-be.

The wedding photos released by the couple show them smiling brightly at each other, capturing their affectionate mood and the excitement they feel ahead of their marriage.

Born in 1980, Won Hyun Joon made his debut in the 2009 drama 'Iris.' He has since continued his acting career in various productions, including 'Itaewon Class,' 'Possessed,' 'Bad and Crazy,' 'Café Minamdang,' 'Payback: Money and Power,' 'Vigilante,' 'Low Life,' and 'Walking on Thin Ice.' Most recently, he made a strong impression in the SBS drama 'Manager Kim,' playing Kang Guk-cheol, director of the Special Missions Bureau, who knows Manager Kim's past and identity.

Born in 1989, Lee Sujin made her debut in the 2019 drama 'Dalrineun Josa-gwan.' She has since built her filmography through appearances in 'Miss Monte-Cristo,' 'Delightfully Deceitful,' 'When the Phone Rings,' and 'Hyper Knife.'

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.