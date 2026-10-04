Mija, wife of Kim Tae-hyun: "I'm not a DINK... What does it feel like to become a mother?"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Comedian Mija, 41, congratulated a fan who shared news of her pregnancy while candidly expressing her own curiosity about what it feels like to become a mother.

On the 3rd, Mija spoke with fans through an "Ask Me Anything" session on her personal account, discussing a variety of topics.

That day, one fan asked whether couples who frequently argue before marriage should reconsider tying the knot. Mija shared her own experience, saying, "Kim Tae-hyun and I fought terribly when we were dating. We had already fought it all out, so we don't argue anymore after getting married."

Another fan happily told Mija, "I'm pregnant." Mija replied, "Wow... what does it feel like to become a mother?" She congratulated the fan while also honestly expressing her curiosity.

Mija's response drew attention because it echoed her previously stated views on having children.

Mija has received several questions about her plans to have children while communicating with fans. In June, when asked whether she was part of a DINK couple, she said, "We're not DINKs. We'd be happy if we had a child, and we'd also be fine if we didn't," revealing an open-minded attitude toward having children.

When previously asked whether she and her husband were planning to have a child, she also expressed caution, citing their ages and practical circumstances. Mija opened up about her concerns, saying, "Together, we're well over 90 years old." In response to another question, she added, "It would be nice, but we're older and so busy that it might be difficult."

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Kwang and Jun Sung-ae. She married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in 2022.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.