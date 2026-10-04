“Hong Ji-ho♥” Lee Yoon-sung Reveals Why She Suddenly Disappeared from TV: “From ‘Repeated Miscarriages’ to Her Daughter’s Hernia...”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Lee Yoon-sung opened up about the reason for her lengthy hiatus and the personal pain she experienced during that time.

Lee Yoon-sung appeared on the MBN program “While You Were Sick,” which aired on the 4th. She was once highly popular for the cosmetics commercial slogan “Clean, clear, and confident.”

The hosts mentioned the cosmetics commercial featuring Lee Yoon-sung and introduced it as a widely loved advertisement at the time. It was also regarded as a representative commercial for female celebrities, with stars such as Im Soo-jung, Lee Yo-won, and Kim Ji-won appearing in it over the years.

Recalling that period, Lee Yoon-sung said, “I was 25? Or 26? I think I was probably in my mid-20s. Even I could see that my skin was really good back then.” She continued, “But perhaps because I’ve gotten older, when I completely remove my makeup, my skin has sagged in some places, blemishes have appeared, and dark spots have developed. So I feel very upset whenever I look in the mirror.”

Asked why she suddenly disappeared from television while she was actively working, Lee Yoon-sung said, “It wasn’t intentional on my part, but in a way, my hiatus became very long.” She added, “There have been rumors that I ‘retired from show business’ or ‘wanted to live a quiet life,’ but that isn’t true.”

She added, “I came here today because I wanted to talk about the things that happened to me,” hinting that she would share stories she had found difficult to discuss until then.

The first keyword Lee Yoon-sung chose was “2005.” She explained, “2005 was the year when the most important things in my life happened.”

At the time, Lee Yoon-sung met someone she wanted to spend the rest of her life with and eventually married him. She recalled, “I had always dreamed of meeting someone I loved and having a happy marriage. Then I met my husband, Hong Ji-ho, who was exactly my ideal type—family-oriented and considerate—and we ended up getting married.” Lee Yoon-sung is married to dentist Hong Ji-ho, and they have two daughters.

However, she went through a difficult period while trying to have children after getting married. Lee Yoon-sung confessed, “I became pregnant as the result of our love, but I had suffered several miscarriages before that.”

She continued, “Because I had gone through those experiences, I was afraid that something might happen again when I became pregnant. So I spent the entire pregnancy lying still at home until I gave birth,” revealing how cautiously she lived during that period.

She also revealed that she had been terrified when her daughter suddenly developed a hernia. Lee Yoon-sung said she discovered unusual symptoms while bathing her older daughter when the girl was four.

She recalled, “The year my older daughter turned four, I took her to the bathroom to wash her. Suddenly, a fist-sized lump had descended below her abdomen. I was shocked. A lump that I hadn’t seen before, something like a pouch, had suddenly appeared.”

Shocked, Lee Yoon-sung immediately took her daughter to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with a hernia. She explained, “I must not have realized what was happening. Since my child never said she was in pain, I couldn’t even imagine that it was a hernia.” She added, “She had to undergo open surgery under general anesthesia.”

She continued, “As a parent, it hurt so much because it was something I couldn’t suffer in her place,” conveying how she felt as she watched her daughter undergo surgery.

Watching her daughter suffer, Lee Yoon-sung decided that “working would be too much” and said, “I resolved to put my acting career aside and live as a mother and a wife.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.