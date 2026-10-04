Son Ye-jin criticized over 'table manners,' Kim Hee-ae mocked for 'aging'... Commentary on actresses 'has crossed the line'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Son Ye-jin was criticized for her table manners because of the sounds she made while eating, while Kim Hee-ae became the target of mockery over the wrinkles visible on her face.

From everyday moments of enjoying snacks to the natural process of aging, some netizens' commentary on actresses has crossed the line.

On the 30th of last month, Son Ye-jin posted a video of herself eating a cheese stick on her social media (SNS), along with the caption, "I finally had it. It's delicious."

In the video, Son Ye-jin took a bite of a cheese stick and enjoyed the food while showing the cheese stretching into a long strand. Her unfiltered appearance drew reactions such as, "She's cute" and "She feels relatable."

However, some netizens focused on the sounds she made while chewing. They even took issue with her table manners, saying the so-called 'smacking' sounds were irritating.

On Japanese social media, some users also shared the video and brought up the eating cultures of Korea and China. A short video of one person eating a snack escalated into material for judging table manners across countries.

Kim Hee-ae was judged on her appearance because of the natural signs of aging.

Kim Hee-ae, who recently attended Paris Fashion Week (PFW), shared an update through interview videos released by W Korea and Eyes Magazine. Appearing in a black outfit with a neat bob haircut, she drew comments from some netizens such as, "She suddenly looks old" and "She needs to gain weight."

Rather than discussing the interview or fashion, they used the wrinkles on her face as a basis for negative judgments. Some comments turned into malicious remarks, but others offered support, saying, "She is still beautiful" and "It is so beautiful to see her aging naturally."

Born in 1967, Kim Hee-ae is 59 this year. It is a natural change for wrinkles to appear on her face as time passes. Being an actress does not mean she must maintain the face of her youth forever.

People may find eating sounds uncomfortable. They may also notice changes in her appearance. But expressing personal likes and dislikes is different from putting someone down. Treating reactions that jump to conclusions about her usual table manners based solely on a short video or mock her aging face as mere opinions

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.