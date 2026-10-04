Why Is Girls' Generation (SNSD)'s Kwon Yuri (Yuri) There? She Lets Loose from the Front Row of 'National Singing Contest'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kwon Yuri (Yuri), a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD), was spotted in the audience at 'National Singing Contest.'

Seated among the audience rather than onstage, she enjoyed the festival in a casual outfit, offering another glimpse of her life in Jeju.

The 2,185th episode of KBS 1TV's 'National Singing Contest,' which aired at 12:10 p.m. on the 4th, featured Seogwipo City in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province. Held at a special stage at Pyoseon Beach, the episode aired as a 90-minute special.

What drew particular attention was Yuri, who was seated in the front row. Photos released before the broadcast showed Yuri enjoying herself as she watched the stage.

Appearing in a simple, comfortable outfit, Yuri cheered on the contestants and naturally blended into the warm, friendly atmosphere. Her down-to-earth appearance, befitting someone in her "third year of living in Jeju," caught viewers' attention.

According to the production team, Yuri enjoyed the festival from the audience, engaged with the contestants onstage, and energized the venue with her enthusiastic support.

This Seogwipo City edition marked 'National Singing Contest's' return to Jeju for the first time in three years since 2023. Set against the sea, it featured the contestants' singing and a variety of attractions.

Meanwhile, Yuri has been splitting her time between Seoul and Jeju since buying a home on Jeju Island three years ago. She recently appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone,' where she shared glimpses of her nature-filled daily life in Jeju.

She also performs as part of HRS, a unit with SNSD members Sooyoung and HYOYEON.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.