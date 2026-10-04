Yoo Hae-jin's Home Targeted... "Apologize," Followed by Pressure to Withdraw Advertising Contracts

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] A conservative group criticizing the film 'Assassin(s)' went as far as a house in Seoul reportedly belonging to lead actor Yoo Hae-jin.

After demanding that the film be pulled from theaters and that its creators apologize, the group has also warned that it will call on advertisers to withdraw their modeling contracts. The controversy surrounding the film is now expanding into pressure targeting the actor personally.

On the 4th, Shin Jayu Yeondae and Bellado held a rally in front of a house in Seoul reportedly belonging to Yoo Hae-jin, denouncing the production team and cast of 'Assassin(s)'. Police unofficially estimated the turnout at about 50 people.

Shin Jayu Yeondae demanded that the film be withdrawn from theaters and urged the production team and actors to issue a public apology and pledge to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Bellado called on Yoo Hae-jin to appear in so-called "right-wing films" as well. It also said it would continue visiting Burger King and KIWOOM Securities, where Yoo Hae-jin serves as an advertising model, to demand that they withdraw their advertising contracts with him.

These were demands announced by the groups and do not mean that the advertisers have actually withdrawn their contracts with Yoo Hae-jin. However, criticism of the film has expanded to rallies outside the actor's residence and demands targeting his advertising activities and future projects.

A rally targeting the production company has also been announced. Hoguk Yeonhap Bangpaedan said it plans to hold a rally at 3 p.m. that day in front of the Hive Media building in Seoul, demanding a public apology from the production team to the public and the bereaved families. The reported number of participants is 30.

Despite the controversy, 'Assassin(s)' continues to perform well at the box office.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS) on the 4th, the film had drawn a cumulative audience of 2,045,495 as of the 3rd. It surpassed two million moviegoers 11 days after its release and ranked first at the Korean box office among Korean films.

'Assassin(s)' is based on the August 15, 1974, shooting of Yuk Young-soo. It follows police officer Cheol-gu (Yoo Hae-jin), newspaper social affairs desk chief Jae-hwan (Park Hae-il), and rookie reporter Young-il (Minho) as they investigate the truth behind the incident. The film was directed by Hur Jin-ho, who also helmed 'Christmas in August.'

Some politicians and conservative groups have called the film historically inaccurate, objecting to elements such as its suggestion that the Korean Central Intelligence Agency may have been behind the incident depicted in the story.

As the controversy spread, comments were disabled on some advertising videos featuring the cast, and audience events were canceled. Meanwhile, film industry organizations, including the Korean Film Producers Association and the Korean Film Cinematographers Association, urged critics to refrain from excessive criticism and attacks against the filmmakers.

The production team has previously responded to claims of historical distortion, stating, "The film was not made to establish a new, specific historical conclusion or to deny or distort existing facts."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.