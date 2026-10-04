Jo Hyun Ah Reveals Celebrity Ex-Boyfriend's Obsession: "He Made a Fuss Because I Didn't Answer the Phone During a Live Broadcast"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Jo Hyun Ah shared an anecdote about her former boyfriend, who became obsessed even when she was unable to answer his calls during a live broadcast.

Mijoo also revealed that her former boyfriend prevented her from going to the gym and taking personal training sessions.

A pre-release video for the fourth's episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy" shows Jo Hyun Ah and Mijoo meeting and discussing their dating experiences.

Jo Hyun Ah asked Mijoo, "Are you dating anyone these days? Has there been anyone you've taken an interest in while appearing on the show?"

Mijoo replied, "To be completely honest, there have been people who were really cool, but I've never felt drawn to or attracted to anyone."

She then asked about Jo Hyun Ah's experiences, saying, "What about you? There have been plenty of guests on the shows you've appeared on together, right?"

When Jo Hyun Ah said, "Of course, I've had people contact me," Mijoo shouted, "I'm jealous!"

Jo Hyun Ah then caught Mijoo off guard by asking, "Didn't I introduce you to a man?"

The two women went on to share stories from their past relationships.

Jo Hyun Ah said, "He became obsessed because I didn't answer the phone while I was doing a live broadcast. He was in the entertainment industry." She explained that her former boyfriend had complained about not being able to reach her even while she was on air.

She added, "He was like that about everything. If I didn't answer the phone, he made a huge fuss."

Speaking about another relationship, she said, "I dated someone who said he didn't believe in marriage."

Mijoo also shared an anecdote about her former boyfriend's interference.

She said, "He would tell me, 'Don't go to the gym' and 'Don't take personal training sessions,'" explaining that he was concerned there could be physical contact while she was learning the exercises.

Jo Hyun Ah and Mijoo's stories about their dating experiences will be revealed on SBS's "My Little Old Boy," airing at 9 p.m. on the fourth.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.