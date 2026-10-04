Lee Dong-gook's Third Child, Seol-ah, Suddenly Enrolls in a U.S. Middle School... "Is She Already Getting Homesick?"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Lee Soo-jin, the wife of former soccer player Lee Dong-gook, shared an update on their daughter Seol-ah, who is studying in the United States. Seol-ah had enrolled in a local middle school, stayed at her aunt's house, and adjusted well to school life. However, after just one month in the U.S., she appears to be starting to miss Korea.

On the 4th, Lee Soo-jin shared an update on Seol-ah through her personal account, writing, "It's been a month since coming to the U.S."

She continued, "Seol-ah, who said she loved the U.S. so much, suddenly says she's bored and wants to go back to Korea," revealing the unexpected change that had come over her daughter, who had previously enjoyed life in the United States.

Lee Soo-jin added, "Well... Korea is fun, after all, haha. Is she already getting homesick? Haha," reacting with amusement to Seol-ah's sudden wish to return to Korea.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Lee Soo-jin had said that Seol-ah had chosen to live in the United States and enrolled in a local middle school. She was staying at her aunt's house with the pet dog she had always wanted. At the time, Seol-ah was described as enjoying life in the U.S. and being satisfied with her school and friends.

However, a month after arriving in the United States, Seol-ah expressed that she missed Korea, offering another glimpse into how she was adjusting to her new surroundings.

The released photo showed Seol-ah posing affectionately with her sister Soo-ah, their faces pressed together.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin married in 2005. They have five children: twin sisters Jae-si and Jae-ah, another set of twin sisters Seol-ah and Soo-ah, and a son, Si-an.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.