Did Kim Dae-ho Voice His Frustration Amid the ONE HUNDRED Controversy? “It Gets Really Annoying, Doesn’t It?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Dae-ho, a former MBC announcer turned broadcaster, remarked, “It gets really annoying, doesn’t it?” while reading the name of his agency.

The brief comment, made amid controversy surrounding ONE HUNDRED and its affiliated labels, drew attention.

Recently, a video titled “Is This Something Like an Anti-Fan Cafe?” was uploaded to Kim Dae-ho’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Dae-ho read information about himself on a website prepared by the production team and discussed it with them. He went through various details, including his family background, education, military service and religion.

When he came across the agency section, Kim Dae-ho said, “My agency is Team WILD,” and then muttered, “It gets really annoying, doesn’t it?”

The production team burst out laughing, while the caption “Hoping for a beautiful ending” appeared on screen. Kim Dae-ho did not explain the specific reason or background behind the remark.

However, the comment attracted attention because it came immediately after he mentioned his agency, at a time when controversy over settlements and contracts involving ONE HUNDRED and its affiliated labels had recently emerged.

Last year, Kim Dae-ho left MBC after 14 years and signed an exclusive contract with Team WILD, a label under ONE HUNDRED. Although he announced a new beginning as a freelance broadcaster, controversy involving his agency continued to follow.

Meanwhile, ONE HUNDRED was co-founded by singer MC Mong and Cha Ga-won, chairwoman of P.ARK Group. The remarks made public this time alone do not confirm whether Kim Dae-ho has any personal settlement issues or a contractual dispute.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.