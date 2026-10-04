‘Dementia-stricken Ok Kyung-yi♥’ Tae Jin-ah was so busy he couldn’t even go to the bathroom: “16 late-night performances a day, living on gimbap”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Singer Tae Jin-ah expressed his deep affection for his wife, Lee Ok-hyeong, and reflected on the years they have spent together. He also shared an update on his wife’s battle with dementia and recalled how busy he was during his heyday, when he performed at 16 venues in a single day.

A video titled “How Did the One-and-Only Tae Jin-ah Create His Signature Fashion Style?” was recently released on the Miss & Mister Trot channel. Tae Jin-ah candidly discussed the story behind his hit song “Ok Kyung-yi,” his relationship with his wife, Lee Ok-hyeong, and his demanding schedule during his heyday.

Speaking about his wife, Tae Jin-ah said, “She is someone who has the right to receive everything from me. I have a duty to do anything and everything for her.”

Explaining why, he recalled his past: “I met her in the United States in August 1981. I was practically penniless at the time. I had exchanged 45 dollars at Gimpo International Airport before leaving. I only bought a one-way plane ticket. I had no money. I went there dreaming of the American Dream.”

He added, “My wife gave birth to our son, Eru, stayed by my side, and taught me English. She also joined me at events in the United States.” He expressed his gratitude toward his wife, saying, “Now that I’ve become successful, I have to do anything and everything for her.”

He also shared an update on his wife, who is currently living with dementia. Tae Jin-ah said, “Because my wife has dementia, I used to take her around in a wheelchair whenever we went to places like broadcasting stations. But these days, she doesn’t really like even that. She doesn’t like going outside.”

He continued, “The progression of her dementia has stopped for now. It has been that way for almost a year. I’m truly grateful.”

Tae Jin-ah also spoke about “Ok Kyung-yi,” which he released in 1989. He said, “Meeting my wife, Ok Kyung-yi, led to the creation of this song, and I’m most grateful for that. She is my everything,” revealing that his relationship with his wife is reflected in his signature hit.

When Ahn Sung-hoon later asked about his late-night performance schedule during his heyday, Tae Jin-ah replied, “I’ve performed at 16 venues in a single day,” astonishing everyone. After Tae Jin-ah explained that he sang three songs at each venue, Ahn Sung-hoon was amazed, noting that this meant he performed 40 to 50 songs a day.

Tae Jin-ah recalled, “In a way, I didn’t even have time to go to the bathroom.” He also revealed that he had no time for proper meals, saying, “I packed gimbap, kept it in the car, and ate it there.”

He continued, “I didn’t even eat enough gimbap to feel full. If I had to go to the bathroom, I wouldn’t have been able to keep up with the schedule,” describing how he would head straight to the next venue after finishing each performance.

He reportedly finished all 16 venues at around 2:30 a.m. Even so, Tae Jin-ah recalled that time by saying, “I thought, ‘I’m happy and grateful.’”

Meanwhile, Tae Jin-ah married Lee Ok-hyeong in 1981. Lee Ok-hyeong was diagnosed with dementia, specifically Alzheimer’s disease, in 2019 and has been battling the condition ever since. Tae Jin-ah previously opened up about his daily life caring for his wife, saying that he spends most of his time by her side.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.