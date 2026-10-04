"I'm slim, but I still take medication": Son Tae-young voices concern over the 'skinny-to-the-bone' trend, with even slim people using obesity drugs

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Son Tae-young expressed concern over the so-called 'skinny-to-the-bone' trend and emphasized the importance of exercise for maintaining good health.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel 'Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young' posted a video titled 'Son Tae-young, a six-year U.S. resident, reveals hot spots even New York locals line up for (a latte hotspot and New York's three iconic pizza places).'

While talking with YouTuber SummerSummer that day, Son Tae-young brought up changing beauty standards, saying, "I heard trends are changing these days."

SummerSummer said, "In Korea, people do like healthy, toned bodies, but basically, you still had to be slender." She continued, "Now the trend has gone in reverse. With Wegovy and Mounjaro coming out, the 'skinny-to-the-bone' look has completely returned, and it's even more extreme than before."

She added, "What's really scary about the media is that when you first see someone, you think they're far too thin. But as more and more people look that way and you keep seeing them, it starts to look beautiful."

Son Tae-young responded, "At our age, we need to be healthy. I feel that very strongly." She continued, "I don't think I could live with a 'skinny-to-the-bone' body. I wouldn't be able to take care of my child."

SummerSummer said, "I was also somewhat curious about diet drugs. Isn't it fascinating? But I heard there are so many side effects that haven't been identified. I heard losing weight is almost a certainty." She expressed concern, adding, "If you're obese, you can develop other health problems, so it's fine to use them in that case, but these days..." Son Tae-young also worried, saying, "Even slim people are taking the medication."

SummerSummer also revealed what prompted her to start exercising. He explained, "Before I started working out, my body fat was so high that I was classified as mildly obese. I've been exercising for three years, and now my muscle mass has increased significantly. Even though I eat much more than I used to, my body fat has decreased."

Son Tae-young agreed, saying, "Delicious foods are often flour-heavy. SummerSummer and I have similar tastes in food, and I think I can maintain my figure because I exercise."

Son Tae-young, who currently combines gym workouts with Pilates, said, "I'm not exercising to lose weight, but to become healthier. That's why I don't work out at a high intensity."

She emphasized, "As you get older, you need muscle. In particular, because the muscles in your glutes and thighs support your body, I think it's good to exercise more as you age."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.