Kim Hee-ae, 59, proves her 'self-care game'...Morning runs she never skips, even in Paris

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Kim Hee-ae revealed her unwavering self-care routine in Paris.

On the 4th, Kim Hee-ae posted a video on social media with the caption, "Running through a Paris morning."

The video shows Kim Hee-ae running through a Paris park early in the morning. She recently traveled to France to attend Paris Fashion Week (PFW), and drew attention by going for a morning run instead of resting after completing her busy schedule.

Kim Hee-ae's run against the backdrop of Paris's beautiful scenery, with the Eiffel Tower in view, looked like a fashion editorial. Now 59, she demonstrated her exceptional self-discipline by continuing to exercise despite a busy overseas schedule and fatigue.

Earlier, during PFW, Kim Hee-ae gave on-site interviews to several media outlets. In the process, some netizens left comments judging her appearance and pointing to the natural signs of aging visible on her face.

Some of the comments turned malicious, but messages of support followed, including, "She is still beautiful" and "It's so beautiful to see her age naturally."

Meanwhile, Kim Hee-ae will return to the small screen through JTBC's new drama Gold Digger, which is scheduled to air next year. She is set to star opposite actor Noh Sang-hyun.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.