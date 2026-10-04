Im Rara's Heart Sinks When Her Daughter Falls While She Cares for the Twins Alone: "I'm Sorry I Can't Watch Both at Once"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Im Rara repeatedly apologized after her daughter fell while she was caring for her twins alone.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel Enjoy Couple uploaded a video titled "The Twins' First 'Mom and Dad' Moment to Remember Forever: Mom and Dad's Reaction."

The video showed Im Rara taking care of the twins by herself while her husband, Son Min-soo, was away for work.

While Im Rara was briefly watching her son, Son Kang, she heard a loud thud and crying from the other side. Startled, she hurried over to her daughter, Son Dan. Dan had apparently fallen while playing nearby.

Im Rara picked up the startled Dan and comforted her. "I'm sorry. Mom won't take her eyes off you anymore," she said. She added, "Mom was watching you the whole time. But when did that happen?" unable to hide her remorse. She continued, "This is what's hard about having twins. I feel so sorry that I can't watch both of you at the same time," expressing the feelings of a mother who has to care for two children simultaneously.

As Dan continued to fuss, Im Rara held and comforted her, saying, "Did you get scared? Did you fall straight backward? Mommy's sorry. I'll stay by your side."

Fortunately, Dan quickly recovered her spirits. Im Rara, who had been watching her, also smiled brightly in relief. The video captured the realities of parenting, with Im Rara unable to take her eyes off either child even for a moment while caring for the twins alone.

Meanwhile, Im Rara and Son Min-soo married in 2023 after dating for nine years. In October 2025, they welcomed twins—a son, Son Kang, and a daughter, Son Dan—through IVF treatment.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.