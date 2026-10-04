Jun Hyun-moo Could Become a Building Owner? Denies '60 Billion Won Wealth' Rumor and Says He Does Not Even Invest: "A Building Will Appear This Year" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo received a foot reading suggesting that he could become a building owner by the end of this year.

The July 4 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' featured Kim Baek-moon, a foot-reading expert with 35 years of experience. He interpreted the cast members' fortunes based on the lines and shapes visible on the soles of their feet.

During the episode, chef Jung Ji-sun asked Kim Baek-moon, "Who was the most famous person whose feet you have read?" Kim replied, "I previously read the feet of athletes Hwang Sun-hong, Park Ji-sung and Yuna Kim. I have also read the feet of Yoo Jae-suk and Jun Hyun-moo."

Regarding Jun Hyun-moo's feet in particular, Kim said, "They look as if he has a serious case of athlete's foot, but they are actually exceptionally good feet." He then interpreted them by saying, "I can see a building in your future this year," leaving everyone astonished.

Jung Ji-sun also asked about her prospects of owning a building. Kim explained, "When I look at your feet, I see a large building—one with seven or 12 floors. Your business line extends strongly and continuously."

After hearing this, Shin Gye-sook expressed her envy, saying, "Your feet themselves are shaped like a safe." Among Jung Ji-sun, Lee Moon-jung and Shin Gye-sook, Kim selected Jung Ji-sun as the person with the best foot reading and assessed, "No one can match her in business."

Meanwhile, industry insiders estimate that Jun Hyun-moo earns approximately 3 billion to 4 billion won a year from television appearances, advertisements and events. He was once embroiled in a rumor that he had amassed 60 billion won in wealth.

Jun Hyun-moo eventually addressed the "60 billion won wealth" rumor on an episode of 'Boss in the Mirror' that aired in January. He denied it, saying, "I don't know what the article was based on, but if I had 60 billion won, I wouldn't be working this hard."

More recently, he said that he does not manage or invest his money, admitting, "Because I do nothing, my cash is effectively melting away. I do nothing but appear on television."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.