Ko Kyung-pyo lost 4 kg because he wasn't getting projects... "People don't send me scripts when I have an off-season look"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Ko Kyung-pyo admitted that after losing 4 kg, "People don't send me scripts when I have an off-season look."

On the 4th, YouTube channel DdeunDdeun released a preview of 'Pinggyego' titled "[Hint Cam] Attendee at the 121st savings club meeting."

The video featured Song Eun-i, Ko Kyung-pyo, and BIBI as guests. They are appearing with Yoo Jae-suk on tvN's 'Sixth Sense: B-Side.'

Ko Kyung-pyo drew attention when he appeared looking noticeably slimmer. He candidly said, "People don't send me scripts when I have an off-season look, so I've lost 4 kg." Hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk joked, "So that's why the scripts—and the projects—are coming in."

Ko Kyung-pyo has repeatedly made headlines for freely adjusting his weight depending on his projects, with a markedly different appearance before and after getting paid.

When he begins working on a project, he appears noticeably slimmer. During periods without activities, he shares updates with a more relaxed appearance, even giving rise to the phrase "Ko Kyung-pyo before and after getting paid."

Last September, Ko Kyung-pyo drew attention on 'Sixth Sense' by appearing noticeably slimmer, showing off what was described as an "already-paid" look.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.