Yoo Jae-suk Draws a Firm Line on Lee Kwang Soo's 'Smash-Hit' bubble: "I Can't Spend 5,000 Won on Him"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk drew laughs by saying, "I can't spend 5,000 won on Kwang Soo," in response to the buzz surrounding Kwang Soo's fan communication platform, bubble.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel 'DdeunDdeun' released a preview for 'Pinggyego,' featuring Song Eun-i, Ko Kyung-pyo and BIBI, who are appearing with Yoo Jae-suk on tvN's 'Sixth Sense: B-Side.'

Yoo Jae-suk mentioned Kwang Soo, who has recently been attracting significant attention on the fan communication platform. "I've been hearing about the communication platform Kwang Soo is using, but I can't spend 5,000 won on Kwang Soo," he said, drawing loud laughter.

Earlier, on the 1st, Kwang Soo began using the fan communication platform bubble. At first, he was somewhat cautious when talking with fans because the platform's features were unfamiliar. However, he quickly learned how to use it and began actively communicating with fans, delivering a stream of characteristically witty replies. His amusing responses were shared in real time across online communities and social media, garnering significant attention immediately after he joined bubble.

Kwang Soo's extraordinary enthusiasm for communicating with fans was not limited by location. He was even spotted checking bubble and continuing to chat with fans at singer and actor Doh Kyung-soo's concert, drawing laughs.

In response, Kwang Soo reacted directly through bubble, saying, "The most embarrassing video I've seen lately. More awkward than shameful, actually." Once again, he showed his characteristic candid and playful side.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.