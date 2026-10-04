'46 kg' Son Dam-bi's Baggy Leggings Fit Highlight Her Remarkably Slim Legs

[Sportschosun | Jeong An-ji] Actress Son Dam-bi drew attention with her remarkably slim legs, which made her leggings look baggy.

On the 4th, Son Dam-bi posted several photos on her social media with the caption, "Looking through my Weekend.zip photo album, I guess I had quite a good time. With a spoonful of my husband in the middle."

The photos captured various moments from Son Dam-bi's weekend, including outings and a date with her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk.

Her styling particularly caught attention. In a seemingly black-and-white look, she paired a black jacket with a white shirt and added a blue bag as an accent, creating a chic atmosphere. Even standing still, she looked as if she had stepped out of a fashion editorial.

For her date outfit, she prioritized comfort. While out with her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk, she opted for a relaxed style. As the weather had turned somewhat chilly, she wore a blue hoodie and cap with short leggings, completing a casual date look. Son Dam-bi, who is reportedly 46 kg, drew attention with her slender legs, as her leggings appeared loose on her. Her lean, toned silhouette stood out, reflecting her consistent commitment to fitness and self-care.

Son Dam-bi regularly shares photos and videos of herself working out on social media, keeping followers updated on her fitness routine.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married Lee Kyou-hyuk, a former national speed-skating team member, in 2022. In April last year, the couple welcomed a daughter, Hayi.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.