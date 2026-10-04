BIBI Says Idol Agencies Are Wary of Her: "They Avoid Me Because They're Afraid I'll Rub Off on Them" ('Sixth Sense')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer BIBI said she felt unfairly judged because her strong image had made her someone idol agencies were wary of.

Jeong Jun-ha and Yena appeared as guests on tvN's 'Sixth Sense: B-Side,' which aired on the 4th.

Yena proudly spoke about her close friendship with BIBI, saying, "We're extremely close. She even featured on my debut song." She added, "We met on variety shows and worked together, and that's how we've stayed connected to this day."

BIBI also said that she and Yena were close friends, adding, "We often see each other privately, too."

Describing BIBI, Yena explained, "She has such a fiery personality. I'm the type who overthinks and can't take action, but she acts immediately. That's why we click so well."

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk said, "You two have great chemistry and get along well as individuals, but from an agency's perspective, if they hear that Yena is meeting BIBI..." He then trailed off.

BIBI immediately chimed in, "Because they're afraid I'll rub off on her," prompting everyone to burst out laughing. Song Eun-i added, "You were the IU of the dark side."

BIBI revealed, "Even my younger sibling's agency is wary of them hanging out with me." Yoo Jae-suk explained, "I think it's because, from an agency head's perspective, an idol's image is important."

BIBI protested, "I'm totally wholesome." Yoo Jae-suk also took her side, saying, "She's not that kind of person when you get to know her."

When BIBI mentioned her hit song 'Bam Yang Gang' to emphasize her wholesome image, Yoo Jae-suk teasingly shot back, "But it has 'gang' in it." Even so, he stressed, "In any case, you don't need to worry. From what I've seen, BIBI isn't that kind of person."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.