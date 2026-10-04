Jang Yoon-jeong Spares No Expense to Fulfill Her Father-in-Law's Wish... A Big Splurge: "Hair Transplant + Drooping-Eyelid Surgery as Gifts" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jang Yoon-jeong revealed that she gifted her father-in-law a hair transplant followed by surgery for drooping eyelids to fulfill his long-held wish.

Jang Yoon-jeong, known as the queen of trot, appeared as a special MC on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 4th.

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong shared the story of how she gifted her father-in-law a hair transplant. She said, "My father-in-law had been bald for a very long time. I thought that after living that way for so long, he wouldn't have any dreams in that regard. But when he said it was his wish, I immediately looked for a hospital and arranged the procedure for him. He was so happy."

She continued, "When I visited my in-laws' home a while later, my father-in-law had Scotch tape stuck over his eyes. He said his eyelids were drooping, and he was wearing the tape. It was really frightening."

Jang Yoon-jeong said, "I asked my father-in-law if he needed surgery for drooping eyelids, and he replied, 'No. You already got me a hair transplant; you don't have to do this too.' But I immediately found the hospital that was best at performing the surgery and arranged it for him." She showed her extraordinary devotion to her father-in-law.

She added, "My father-in-law was very satisfied. He said it felt like he could finally open his eyes." She continued, "My in-laws are about 10 years apart in age, but he said that when they go out now, people see them as being around the same age. Then my mother-in-law said, 'My eyes have been bothering me a little lately...'" Her story drew laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.