Gong Yoo Furious After Watching Chae Jung-an Twerk in Person: "I'm Annoyed and My Eyes Are Ruined" ("Please Take Care of My Refrigerator")

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Chae Jung-an revealed a story about being warned by Gong Yoo not to twerk, drawing laughter.

The July 4 episode of JTBC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" featured Chae Jung-an's refrigerator.

Kim Sung-joo said, "There is an actor who says Chae Jung-an was his first love," and brought up the connection between Chae Jung-an and Gong Yoo. The two previously worked together in the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama "Coffee Prince (The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince)," which aired in 2007, playing Han Yoo-joo and Choi Han-kyul, respectively.

Kim Sung-joo said, "I heard he wrote on the coffee truck banner, 'My first love, Han Yoo-joo. I heard you got divorced and remarried. Did you think I wouldn't recognize you just because you changed your name? I hope you're happy.'" He then added, "He also wrote, 'Actress Chae Jung-an, no twerking,'" revealing the message on the coffee truck banner sent by Gong Yoo and prompting laughter.

Chae Jung-an recalled how she had been caught off guard, saying, "The coffee truck banner sent to the drama set said, 'No twerking.'"

The hosts and chefs became interested in twerking. Chae Jung-an then shared a memorable story involving Gong Yoo, saying, "I don't do it these days. I've given it all up."

She said, "I reserved a one-table restaurant. Gong Yoo, an acquaintance, and I were eating together, and we were allowed to choose the music." She continued, "At the time, I had this mindset: 'What is the attitude of being cool? If the music makes me want to dance, I'll dance anywhere.' I had a strong rebellious spirit when it came to dancing," drawing laughter.

Chae Jung-an said, "The chefs were in the kitchen, and only my friends were there, so I ended up twerking without realizing it." She added, "I hoped those friends wouldn't see me. I did want to look cool," describing what happened at the time. She continued, "Suddenly, Gong Yoo got annoyed and said, 'Don't ever dance anywhere. I'm annoyed right now, and my eyes are ruined,'" sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Chae Jung-an continued, "Gong Yoo texted me the next day. He said, 'Never twerk. But I can still see your dance moves.'" She jokingly added, "I think he must have danced by himself."

Chae Jung-an later went up onstage and recreated the twerking from that time, delivering an outrageous dance performance. The studio erupted at her unexpected dance.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.