Chae Jung-an: "Lee Kyung-kyu Didn't Like Me Talking"... Why She Was So Calm on a Past Variety Show ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Chae Jung-an recalled appearing on a variety show with Lee Kyung-kyu in the past and confessed, "He didn't like me talking."

On the JTBC episode of 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' that aired on the 4th, Chae Jung-an's refrigerator was revealed.

After sharing an anecdote about being banned from twerking by Gong Yoo, Chae Jung-an took to the stage herself and recreated the dance, sending the studio into an uproar.

After seeing Chae Jung-an dance, Joo Sang-wook marveled, "This is so much fun. I didn't know you were like this." He recalled her past, adding, "I don't mean that in a bad way, but we appeared on a variety show together 10 years ago. You were calm back then."

Chae Jung-an then revealed why she had no choice but to remain calm at the time. "Because senior Lee Kyung-kyu didn't like me talking back then," she said. "He would tell them to cut me off whenever I spoke and told me not to say unnecessary things," she revealed, drawing laughter. She added, "Still, at the end, he praised me, saying, 'You've improved a lot,'" prompting big laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.