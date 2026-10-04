Lee Dong-gun Unveils New Home, Still Using Furniture from His Marriage to Ex-Wife Jo Yoon-hee: "They Were Originally Mine, So I Keep Using Them" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Dong-gun said that he continues to use the furniture he used during his marriage even after his divorce.

The episode of 'My Little Old Boy' aired by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) on the 4th featured Tak Jae-hoon, Kim Hee-chul (Heechul), and Choi Jin-hyuk gathering at Lee Dong-gun's new home during the Chuseok holiday.

That day, Lee Dong-gun unveiled his new home. The initially bare space was filled with furniture and transformed into a modern-looking residence, while the living room, kitchen, and other rooms were neatly furnished.

The 'My Little Old Boy' cast members who visited the home were impressed by its high ceilings and unobstructed view of Namsan. As he looked around the house, Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) spotted a familiar sofa and asked, "Isn't this sofa one you already had? Didn't you use it from the time you were married?"

Lee Dong-gun said that he had brought the sofa and table he used during his marriage to his new home and was still using them. Heechul then asked, "What do people do with their belongings when they live together and then break up?"

Lee Dong-gun replied, "Wouldn't it depend on the person? I guess the person who needs something takes it, or something like that. I was the one who found the house and started married life there, so I still use everything as it is."

Tak Jae-hoon said, "Some people change everything because it brings back memories." Heechul then asked, "What did you do with things like the bed you shared?" Tak Jae-hoon replied, "I don't know. I don't remember ever being married," feigning ignorance and drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gun married actress Jo Yoon-hee in 2017, and the couple welcomed a daughter before divorcing in 2020. Their daughter is currently being raised by Jo Yoon-hee.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.