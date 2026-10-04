Im Won-hee Holds Hands and Gets Affectionate with Lee Hee-jin on Their 100-Day Anniversary Date... "He Seems Really Smitten" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Im Won-hee gave Lee Hee-jin paper stars he had folded himself to mark 100 days since they first got to know each other, and promised to see her again.

The fourth episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Little Old Boy' featured Im Won-hee and Lee Hee-jin on their third meeting following their date in Gangneung.

That day, Im Won-hee prepared a nostalgic date course featuring an arcade and a roller rink for Lee Hee-jin, who was exhausted from her busy schedule.

At the roller rink, Im Won-hee brought Lee Hee-jin's roller-skating equipment to her himself and took especially good care of her as she struggled to skate.

When Lee Hee-jin fell, he helped her up himself, naturally becoming physically affectionate. He also personally fastened the protective gear he had prepared for her after she kept falling on her backside. When Im Won-hee put his arm around Lee Hee-jin's waist, Seo Jang-hoon reacted with surprise, saying, "That's almost a hug."

The two continued skating together while holding hands tightly, creating a subtle romantic atmosphere.

Later, Im Won-hee continued flirting over a meal at a makchang restaurant by performing a "makchang ring" trick. He confidently said, "If the makchang ring rises, our relationship will rise, too. If the ring stays where it is, our relationship will stay where it is, too."

However, the ring did not move, and a flustered Im Won-hee tried to save the situation by saying, "It went up a little earlier. It didn't move backward." Lee Hee-jin consoled him, saying, "I understand how you feel, so it's okay."

Im Won-hee then gave Lee Hee-jin paper stars he had folded himself to mark 100 days since they first got to know each other. Lee Hee-jin was delighted, saying, "They're so pretty. I received one when I was young, but it's been such a long time."

Encouraged by Lee Hee-jin's reaction, Im Won-hee asked, "Could we meet again around my birthday in October?" Lee Hee-jin responded positively and promised to see him again.

The Momvengers cheered them on, saying, "I really hope they keep seeing each other." Seo Jang-hoon also remarked, "Won-hee really seems smitten."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.