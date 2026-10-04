Lee Seon-min's 'Shocking' Eating Habits—Eating Moldy Side Dishes and Even Preservatives: "You Can Just Scoop It Off and Eat It" ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Lee Seon-min shocked viewers by looking at a moldy side dish and saying, "Isn't it okay if I just scoop off the mold and eat the rest?"

At the end of the broadcast of JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' on the 4th, a preview for next week's episode featuring Lee Seon-min was released.

Lee Seon-min, who is currently enjoying the peak of his career, remains highly active and now has as many as 10 regular YouTube programs. He also revealed that he ranked second, behind Yoo Jae-suk, in entertainer brand reputation rankings, proving his popularity as one of the industry's leading variety stars.

Lee Seon-min has a special relationship with Woni, a member of the girl group RESCENE, who calls him her "uncle." Lee Seon-min drew attention by revealing, "I took her to a fine-dining restaurant and treated her to a meal."

Lee Seon-min's refrigerator was then revealed. Kim Sung-joo was startled after discovering mold on a side dish, while Lee Seon-min calmly said, "Isn't it okay if I just scoop off the mold and eat the rest?" His response left everyone stunned.

When fellow cast member Code Kunst said that Lee Seon-min even eats the preservatives in roasted seaweed, Lee Seon-min replied, "Preservatives are surprisingly tasty." He then ate everything clean, revealing his "human dishwasher" side and shocking everyone once again.

Lee Seon-min made his debut in 2016 through SBS's 'Laughter Finder—Legend Match.' Recently, the web variety show 'My Driving Instructor,' which he appeared in with RESCENE member Woni, attracted widespread attention and significantly raised his public profile. Woni and RESCENE subsequently gained momentum through the chart resurgence of 'LOVE ATTACK,' while Lee Seon-min also continued his career peak as "Woni's uncle." He expanded his activities to terrestrial network variety shows, including 'I Live Alone,' 'Hangout with Yoo,' and 'Radio Star.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.