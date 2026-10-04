Jo Hyun Ah, Was There Romantic Chemistry with a Male Guest from 'Jo Mok Bam'?... "Of Course, We've Been in Touch" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jo Hyun Ah revealed that she had kept in touch with a guest after appearing on the show.

On the episode of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' that aired on the 4th, Jo Hyun Ah and Mijoo openly shared their dating experiences.

Jo Hyun Ah recently appeared looking noticeably different after successfully losing weight. Mijoo was amazed and said, "You've lost so much weight. Haven't you become incredibly beautiful?"

The two then began discussing their dating lives. Jo Hyun Ah asked Mijoo, "Are you dating anyone? Jeon So-min told me that you get approached a lot while appearing on variety shows." She added, "I heard that the male cast members ask for your number as soon as filming ends."

Mijoo responded with confusion, saying, "I'm really curious. Who asked for my number, and when?" When asked whether she had ever developed feelings for someone she met on a show, she replied, "They're truly handsome, but I've never felt drawn to or attracted to anyone." She added, "I don't think I've ever thought, 'I'd like to see where things go with this person.'"

Mijoo asked Jo Hyun Ah, the host of the YouTube channel 'Jo Hyun Ah's Ordinary Thursday Night' (hereinafter 'Jo Mok Bam'), "Have you ever dated someone you appeared on a show with? You have a lot of guests, too, right?" Jo Hyun Ah replied, "Of course, I've been in touch with some of them," sparking curiosity.

Jo Hyun Ah also revealed that she had a hard time because she kept meeting bad men whenever she dated. She lamented, "Why do you and I keep meeting such strange men?"

She continued, "An ex once became obsessed because I didn't answer his calls while I was doing a live broadcast." She added, "He was in the entertainment industry, but he was like that about everything. If I didn't answer, he would make a huge fuss." She was also bewildered by another ex, saying, "One person even told me he had no intention of marrying while he was dating me."

Mijoo also shared an experience from a relationship in which she was controlled. She said, "Someone I was dating once told me not to get personal training at the gym. He said I shouldn't because there could be physical contact."

After hearing this, Seo Jang-hoon expressed sympathy, saying, "You are both incredibly attractive and wonderful people, but it seems that you've always been the one in the weaker position in your relationships."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.