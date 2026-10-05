Lee Sae Chang, Divorced from Kim Ji-yeon, Shows Off His Beautiful Daughter Aspiring to Be an Actress: Her Father's Spitting Image

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Sae Chang shared an update on trying kart racing with his daughter Gayun, who is preparing to become an actress.

On the 4th, Lee Sae Chang posted several photos on his social media along with the message, "Gayun's introduction to kart racing. I let her try a kart first. According to people involved, she has a good understanding of the track, haha."

In the photos, Lee Sae Chang stands beside his daughter Gayun, looking at the camera and smiling brightly.

Lee Sae Chang, who was once known as a "sculpted heartthrob," still boasts sharply defined features and a youthful appearance. Gayun captured attention with her striking beauty and strong resemblance to her father.

Meanwhile, Lee Sae Chang and Kim Ji-yeon married in 2003 and had Gayun in 2005, but divorced in 2013.

Previously, Kim Ji-yeon appeared on KBS 2TV's 'Hwang Shin-hye's Let's Live Together,' which aired in May, and revealed that Gayun was preparing to become an actress.

At the time, Kim Ji-yeon said, "My daughter is a college junior and has a passion for acting. She made her debut as a commercial model." She continued, "When she was in elementary school, she appeared on television with me and said it was fun. In middle school, she wanted to become an idol trainee, but while she could dance, she couldn't sing. Later, she changed direction, saying she wanted to become an actress, and is now studying acting."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.