On Joo-wan Goes Public with Lovestagram One Year After Marrying Bang Min-ah: "Always Thankful You Came to Find Me"

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Jo] On Joo-wan shared a glimpse of his sweet newlywed life with his wife, Bang Min-ah, a former member of Girl's Day.

On Joo-wan posted photos on social media on the 4th along with the caption, "Coming. Closer."

In the photos, On Joo-wan is focused on filming something with his phone camera. While he was concentrating on recording, Bang Min-ah quietly appeared behind him without his knowledge and playfully peeked her face into view.

On Joo-wan added, "I'm always grateful that you come find me wherever I am," expressing his affection for his wife.

In response, Bang Min-ah left a comment saying, "I'm so happy you came out well," showing off the sweet affection of a newlywed couple.

Meanwhile, On Joo-wan first crossed paths with Bang Min-ah, who is 10 years younger, through the 2016 SBS drama Beautiful Gong Shim. The two remained senior-junior colleagues in the entertainment industry before reuniting in the 2021 musical The Days. They later became a couple and got married last November.

On Joo-wan also appeared on a television program and shared the story of his relationship with Bang Min-ah. He revealed that he had confessed his feelings first, saying, "We were together all day because we rehearsed for the musical for 10 hours a day," and, "We were practicing next to other people in the rehearsal room when I told Bang Min-ah, 'I think I like you.'"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.