"Divorced single" Jeong-hee from Season 28 breaks up with Gwang-su: "We broke up"... Deletes couple photos and unfollows him on social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jeong-hee and Gwang-su from Season 28 of "I'm Solo" have broken up, bringing their romantic relationship to an end.

Recently, Jeong-hee and Gwang-su deleted all the couple photos and videos they had posted on their respective social media accounts. All the videos featuring Jeong-hee also disappeared from Gwang-su's YouTube channel, "100 Sang-yeop." After it was confirmed that the two had also unfollowed each other, speculation continued that they had ended their relationship.

Amid the speculation, one internet user commented on Jeong-hee's post, "Did you break up? I was rooting for you." Jeong-hee replied, "Yes, we broke up. Thank you for supporting us all this time," directly confirming her split from Gwang-su. However, the comment and Jeong-hee's reply have since been deleted.

Gwang-su and Jeong-hee appeared on the 28th season of ENA and SBS Plus' "I'm Solo," a special season featuring divorced singles that aired last year, and became the final couple. After the show ended, they revealed that they had developed a real-life relationship, receiving widespread attention and support.

The two later appeared together on various entertainment programs and YouTube channels, openly displaying their affection. Last March, they also shared their thoughts on remarriage through a YouTube channel. At the time, Jeong-hee said, "If we let things unfold at our own pace, rather than setting a date and holding a wedding, I hope that living like this will naturally lead to our two families becoming one, as smoothly as water flows."

They also shared glimpses of their everyday lives with each other's children. In particular, Jeong-hee's daughter called Gwang-su "Dad," creating the impression of a real family and raising expectations for their remarriage.

However, after Jeong-hee announced their breakup, the relationship between the two, who had even left open the possibility of remarriage, also came to an end.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.