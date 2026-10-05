Heo Kyung-hwan Sends His Manager a “Breakup” Text After an Absurd “No-Show”... “Thanks for All Your Hard Work” (”Running Man“)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan found himself in an awkward situation when his manager failed to show up while he was traveling to Cheorwon early in the morning.

On the episode of SBS’s “Running Man” that aired on the 4th, Heo Kyung-hwan appeared as a guest as the show unveiled its two-day, one-night trip to Cheorwon.

Yoo Jae-suk said to Heo Kyung-hwan, “Kyung-hwan came all the way to Cheorwon. He came for a two-day, one-night trip, which he hasn’t done in a long time, and apparently, he was the only one who met the guest requirements of being available and getting along well with us.” Yoo Jae-suk added, “Kyung-hwan is really busy—he came without even his manager.”

Heo Kyung-hwan confessed, “My manager was so tired that he didn’t answer the phone in the morning.” He had to leave for Cheorwon at dawn, but he could not get in touch with his manager and ended up traveling alone. As a result, he rushed to Cheorwon without even putting on makeup.

Heo Kyung-hwan said, “I’m extremely tired right now,” and appeared particularly on edge. Yang Se-chan remarked, “Your eyes are really puffy.” When Yoo Jae-suk said, “How flustered must your manager have been?” Heo Kyung-hwan explained, “I guess his phone didn’t charge even though he plugged it in.” He then joked, “He called while I was on my way, so I texted him, ‘Thanks for all your hard work,’” drawing laughter.

Kim Jong-kook said, “People make mistakes,” while Yoo Jae-suk added, “My manager does that sometimes, too.”

Heo Kyung-hwan took the situation positively, saying, “But things tend to work out on days like this.” However, Kim Jong-kook made everyone laugh by telling him, “You don’t seem very funny today.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.