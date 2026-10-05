Na Hye-mi's Two Sons Take a Walk Hand in Hand, Then Tumble... ♥ Eric: "Oh no, my babies"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Na Hye-mi, the wife of actor Eric, a former member of Shinhwa, shared a glimpse of her two sons' adorable daily lives.

On the 5th, Na Hye-mi posted a video on her social media with the caption, "Taking our little ones for a walk ♥."

The video shows her two sons taking a walk while holding hands tightly. Even their adorable little backs were enough to make viewers smile.

At one point, the younger brother stumbled while walking, causing the older brother, who was holding his hand, to fall as well. Eric saw the scene and commented, "Oh no, my babies," reacting to the adorable sight of his two sons.

Earlier, on the 1st, Na Hye-mi also drew attention by sharing a photo of her two sons sitting side by side on excavators with the caption, "Heavy-equipment lovers. This is what being a mom of two boys is like."

Na Hye-mi has also expressed her affection by referring to her sons as "Treasure No. 1" and "Treasure No. 2." She continues to share happy moments from her everyday life with the two children.

Meanwhile, Na Hye-mi married Eric, a Shinhwa member who is 12 years her senior, in 2017 after dating him for five years. They have two sons.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.