KCM's Wife Wears Wedding Dress After 15 Years... Shin Ji and Moon Won: "Heartfelt Congratulations on Your Marriage"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Shin Ji shared photos from KCM and Bang Ye-won's wedding and congratulated the couple on their marriage.

On the 4th, Shin Ji posted photos on her social media along with the message, "Heartfelt congratulations on your marriage, Changmo! And Ye-won!"

The photos showed Shin Ji and her husband, Moon Won, attending the wedding of KCM and his wife, Bang Ye-won.

KCM married Bang Ye-won, who is nine years younger, at Floating Island at Sebitseom in Seocho-gu, Seoul, that day. Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk hosted the ceremony, while singer Kim Beom-soo sang a congratulatory song to bless the couple's future.

KCM wore a tuxedo and smiled brightly while making a V sign with both hands. The bride, Bang Ye-won, drew attention in an elegant pure-white wedding dress. Shin Ji and Moon Won also took commemorative photos with KCM and his wife to celebrate their new beginning.

Shin Ji also shared a photo with Kim Jong-min, a fellow member of Koyote who attended the wedding. Their long-standing chemistry was evident as they sat side by side, smiling and making V signs.

Meanwhile, KCM and Bang Ye-won held their wedding ceremony a full 15 years after they first began their married life together.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Su-yeon, while they were dating in 2012. However, they were unable to hold a wedding ceremony at the time because of various circumstances, including KCM's military service and business failure.

After their circumstances improved, they became legally married by registering their marriage in 2021. They welcomed a second daughter in 2022 and a third child, a son, last year, becoming a family of five.

Now parents of three children, the couple finally marked a meaningful moment by holding the wedding ceremony they had postponed for so long.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.