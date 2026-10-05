'49-Year-Old Divorcee' Chae Jung-an Says, "I Want to Have a Nonexistent Elementary School-Aged Child" in Bizarre Remark... Ahn Jung-hwan Says, "I Can't Help You" ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Chae Jung-an, 49, who is single after divorce, sparked laughter with the bizarre remark, "I want to have an elementary school-aged child that doesn't exist."

The December 4 episode of JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' featured Chae Jung-an's refrigerator.

That day, chefs Yoon Nam-no and Kim Poong competed to prepare dishes for Chae Jung-an, who has a child's palate, using ingredients from her refrigerator. Yoon prepared oil sujebi and cheese balls, while Kim made flat dumplings and mixed thin noodles.

Fifteen minutes later, the dishes for Chae Jung-an were ready. When asked, "Does it look tasty?" Chae Jung-an gave an unpredictable, bouncing-from-one-topic-to-another response: "I want to have an elementary school-aged child that doesn't exist." Ahn Jung-hwan replied, "I'm sorry, but that's something we can't help you with," prompting laughter.

Chae Jung-an first tasted Yoon Nam-no's oil sujebi and said, "Rather than having an elementary schooler's palate, I'm an elementary schooler who has been through a lot. It's upsetting that I had to grow up too soon," once again drawing laughs. After tasting Kim Poong's dishes, she said, "I feel like I've become a little kid. I want to go to an arcade," adding, "It's delicious," as she enjoyed the food.

After tasting both chefs' dishes, Chae Jung-an ultimately chose Yoon Nam-no's oil sujebi and cheese balls.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.