"Am I trash?"... Eli Kim, divorced from Ji Yeon-soo, speaks out on the "850,000-won child support controversy"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Eli Kim, formerly of UKISS, has directly addressed the 850,000 won in monthly child support that became known through his ex-wife, Ji Yeon-soo. Although he had avoided offering a public explanation, he described why he came to pay that amount and expressed his sense of injustice.

In the early hours of the 5th, Eli Kim posted a lengthy message in English on his social media. Referring to the criticism directed at him recently, he said, "I have seen countless comments calling me a 'piece of trash' and saying that I am stingy with child support. I did not want to discuss these issues publicly, but I want to explain how the amount of 850,000 won was determined."

He also explained how he had wanted to cover the expenses needed to raise his son at the time of the divorce. Rather than paying a fixed amount every month, Eli said he preferred to send money directly whenever his son needed something.

Eli Kim said, "Personally, I did not want to put a price tag on my son's well-being. Instead of simply paying a fixed amount, my position was that I would send money whenever my son needed something."

He claimed that he had in fact continued sending substantial amounts of money at the time. "Whenever he needed something for school, we went out to eat, or there were other expenses related to my son, I sent money. For three to four months during that period, I sent about $6,000 to $8,000 per month, or approximately 8 million to 10 million won," he stressed.

However, he said he was deeply hurt after seeing himself portrayed on a television program as someone who did not pay child support. Eli Kim explained, "I saw myself appear on 'Kang Ho Dong's Rice Heart,' where it was publicly stated that I did not pay child support. Strictly speaking, the money I sent may not have been officially designated as 'child support,' but from my perspective, it was money I sent to help cover my son's living expenses."

He also confessed that it was even more painful to learn that someone he had worked with in the past had joined in the criticism against him. He stated, "When they called me a 'monster' and attacked my character and masculinity, hearing someone I had worked with in the past join in was even more hurtful."

He also emphasized that he had continued sending money for his son despite his financial difficulties. Eli Kim said, "Behind the scenes, I was sending as much money as I could and was worried that I might go into debt. It was during the pandemic, I was working for minimum wage, and a significant portion of the money I sent came from my limited savings."

He explained that the circumstances he had experienced influenced the determination of the current child support amount of 850,000 won. He added, "I understand that some people may have heard only the amount and formed preconceived notions about me without knowing the background. I will not apologize for the circumstances that led to that decision."

He also said that he continues to support his son. Eli Kim added, "I still give my son spending money whenever I am able to see him and during the holidays."

Finally, Eli Kim stressed that he had not wanted to share his story publicly. He said, "My son is far more important to me than winning an argument on the internet. I hope people will remember that there are two sides to every story. If it is God's will, the truth will eventually come to light."

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo previously said on a television program regarding the child support she receives from her ex-husband, Eli Kim, "I receive 850,000 won. But the minimum child support is 640,000 won. That is the amount given for the youngest child." At the time, Ji Yeon-soo also revealed that she was working part-time at a gomtang restaurant to make a living.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.