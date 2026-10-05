YouTuber Oking, embroiled in a controversy over "coin investment and false explanations," still earns 20 million won a month: "At my peak, I earned 100 million won or more"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Oking, a YouTuber who once suspended his activities over a scam-coin controversy, has personally disclosed his current income. He said it had fallen to about one-tenth of its peak, but that he still earns roughly 10 million to 20 million won a month, drawing attention.

On the 4th, Jin Yong-jin's YouTube channel released a video titled "So, how much does he earn now??" Oking appeared in the video and candidly discussed the difference between his past and current income as he continued his activities after various controversies.

When Jin Yong-jin asked about his past earnings, Oking said that, from YouTube revenue alone, he earned around 50 million to 60 million won a month at his peak.

Advertising income was separate. He explained that during the period when he handled an average of three to four advertisements a month, his monthly income sometimes exceeded 100 million won.

However, the situation changed dramatically after allegations of his involvement in a scam coin and controversy over false explanations emerged in 2024.

Oking said his current income had fallen by more than tenfold compared with his peak. Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude, saying that fans who continued to believe in and support him remained and were helping him.

After hearing this, Jin Yong-jin estimated Oking's current income at around 10 million to 20 million won a month. Although it was a significant decline from his previous income of 100 million won or more, it was still a considerable amount by ordinary standards.

Oking noted, however, that the situation he experienced in daily life was different. He explained that expenses for broadcasting and content production still amounted to around 10 million to 20 million won a month, meaning that most of his income went back into costs. Ultimately, he said his income and expenses were now similar, leaving him either maintaining the status quo or spending a little of the money he had earned previously.

Oking also spoke again about the scam-coin controversy surrounding him.

He admitted that he regretted what happened at the time and that it would be a lie to say he had no desire for money whatsoever. Regarding the legal issues currently related to him, however, he claimed, "I am legally in the clear," and said he had won the legal dispute brought by the opposing side. He stressed that the absence of legal responsibility did not mean there was no moral responsibility, adding that there were clearly matters for which he also had to take responsibility.

Oking became embroiled in controversy in 2024 after his relationship with Winnerz, a company accused of involvement in a scam coin, came to light. He initially denied making an investment but later acknowledged it, intensifying the criticism. During this process, news also emerged that he had won Netflix's variety show The Influencer. He did not receive the 300 million won prize and subsequently suspended his activities.

His subscriber count, which had once exceeded 2 million, also fell sharply. He has since resumed broadcasting and YouTube activities and is uploading content again.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.