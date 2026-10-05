Far-Right Groups Even Show Up at Yoo Hae-jin's Home... Agency Says, "We Will Respond Firmly to False Information and Threats to His Personal Safety"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Yoo Hae-jin's agency announced that it would take legal action over malicious posts and the spread of false information related to the recent controversy surrounding the film *Assassin(s)*.

VAST Entertainment issued an official statement on the fifth, expressing concern that disparaging remarks and untrue claims targeting Yoo Hae-jin were spreading through online communities and social media.

The agency said it takes very seriously not only the creation and spread of false information, but also malicious criticism and insults, invasions of the actor's privacy, and threats to his personal safety.

It added that it is continuously collecting relevant posts and materials and made clear that it would take all necessary steps to protect the rights and safety of its actor. The agency also plans to continue monitoring related activity online and take firm action whenever problems are confirmed.

The controversy began when some conservative and far-right-leaning groups claimed that the film *Assassin(s)*, starring Yoo Hae-jin, distorted historical facts. They have continued holding rallies, demanding that screenings be halted and that the filmmakers and actors apologize.

The controversy intensified as some groups went to the area near Yoo Hae-jin's home to hold protests, turning their actions toward the actor personally. Online, disparaging remarks and attacks targeting Yoo Hae-jin and the other members of the film's cast were also reported to have continued.

The film's team also canceled some events, including a stage greeting at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), out of consideration for the safety of the actors and audience members.

However, Yoo Hae-jin's agency focused not on the debate itself over the film's historical interpretation, but on its firm response to the spread of false information, personal attacks, invasions of privacy, and threats to personal safety that have arisen under the pretext of the controversy.

VAST Entertainment plans to continue closely monitoring any acts that infringe on the rights and safety of its actors and pursue necessary legal action.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ The full statement follows

Hello.

This is VAST Entertainment.

We have recently confirmed that disparaging remarks and false information about our actor Yoo Hae-jin have been indiscriminately circulated and spread through online communities, social media, and other platforms.

We take very seriously all acts involving the creation and spread of false information about our actor, malicious personal attacks and insults, as well as any conduct that infringes on the actor's privacy, threatens his personal safety, or damages his reputation.

We are therefore continuously collecting relevant posts and materials and plan to take all possible measures to protect our actor's rights and safety from these unlawful acts.

We will continue monitoring acts that infringe on our actor's rights and safety and take the necessary action in response to any cases that are confirmed.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.