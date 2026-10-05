"Slightly Wobbly," Go Hyun-jung's Latest 'Skin-and-Bones' Update... Her Slender Legs Have People Saying, "It's a Wonder She Can Walk"

Photo: Eyes Magazine's official social media account

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Go Hyun-jung once again made headlines after appearing at a public event looking noticeably thin.

On the 3rd, Eyes Magazine's official social media account posted a video with the caption, "Hyun-jung, you look absolutely gorgeous today. Go Hyun-jung appeared at the Valentino show. She was so beautiful that I filmed her with my hand over my mouth."

The video showed Go Hyun-jung attending the Valentino fashion show in Paris.

Go Hyun-jung appeared in a soft pink draped mini dress. She paired it with floral-patterned sheer stockings and burgundy strappy high heels accented with eye-catching studs. The bright outfit and her signature aura drew attention.

After the video was released, online attention focused particularly on Go Hyun-jung's slender legs. While posing for reporters, she was also captured briefly losing her balance in her high heels.

Viewers expressed surprise at Go Hyun-jung's thin frame after watching the video. Comments included, "She is seriously thin," "Her legs are especially thin," "I hope she stays healthy," "I hope she eats well," "It's amazing that she can walk," and "She's so thin that she looks like she might be ill."

Go Hyun-jung previously revealed, "They sutured the area connecting the duodenum and pancreas. There was also an issue with my stomach, so it was complicated." She also said that after undergoing major surgery, she had difficulty eating freely.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung appeared in the SBS drama 'Queen Mantis' last year and is preparing for her next project.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.