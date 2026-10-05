Season 28’s Jeong-hee and Gwang-su Delete Photos and Unfollow Each Other—Then Finally Admit, “We Broke Up”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Jeong-hee and Gwang-su, who became a real-life couple through the divorced-singles special of Season 28 of "I'm Solo," have ultimately broken up. Their separation is particularly disappointing because the two had reunited after breaking up once before and had even discussed remarriage.

On the fourth, when a netizen asked Jeong-hee on her social media, "Did you break up? I was rooting for you," she replied, "Yes, we broke up. Thank you for supporting us all this time," directly confirming her separation from Gwang-su.

The specific timing and reason for their breakup have not been disclosed, and Jeong-hee’s reply has since been deleted.

Rumors that the two had separated were already circulating. Jeong-hee and Gwang-su unfollowed each other on social media, while most of the photos and videos they had taken together also disappeared. Couple and family content featuring Jeong-hee also vanished from Gwang-su’s YouTube channel, fueling speculation that the two had ended their relationship.

The breakup rumors ultimately proved true when Jeong-hee personally stated, "We broke up." The separation has drawn even more attention because the couple had overcome an earlier breakup and reunited.

Jeong-hee and Gwang-su became the final couple on the divorced-singles special of Season 28 of ENA and SBS Plus’s "I'm Solo," which aired last year, and their relationship developed into a real-life romance. However, after falling in love quickly following filming, they also went through a breakup.

At the time, Gwang-su confessed that they had grown close quickly before breaking up. Jeong-hee said she kept replaying Gwang-su’s appearances on the show after their separation and contacted him first. After about four weeks apart, the two reunited and later said their relationship had grown stronger.

In February this year, they appeared together on Lee Ji-hye’s YouTube channel and candidly discussed the possibility of remarriage. They said they had been dating for about eight months since reuniting and were carefully considering their future, taking issues involving their respective children into account. Jeong-hee also explained that differences in their personalities had led them to break up in the past.

The two repeatedly attracted attention by sharing glimpses of their daily lives, including time spent together with their respective children, making them appear virtually like a family. Since they continued their public relationship by appearing together on television and YouTube, expectations were high that they might eventually remarry. However, the two ultimately chose to part ways once again.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.