Won Hyun-jun♥Lee Sujin Marry on the 4th Despite Nine-Year Age Gap... Kim Moo-yul Sings Congratulatory Song

Photo credit: Lee Sujin's (left) and Won Hyun-jun's social media accounts

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actors Won Hyun-jun and Lee Sujin, who have celebrated their birthdays together on the same day, will now also share their wedding anniversary.

Won Hyun-jun and Lee Sujin held a private wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul on the 4th, attended by their families, relatives, and close friends. They are now husband and wife.

At the ceremony, actor Kim Moo-yul sang a congratulatory song and blessed the couple's future. Kim Moo-yul and Won Hyun-jun are colleagues at the same agency, Prain TPC, and he personally offered his support for his colleague's new beginning.

Before the wedding, the two actors announced the news through their respective social media accounts last month. Won Hyun-jun said, "I have promised to spend the rest of my life with my most precious partner," adding, "I want us to be by each other's side, laughing together in happy times and standing by one another when times are hard."

Lee Sujin also said, "I have met the most precious person in my life, and I am now about to become a wife and begin a new season together," adding, "I am truly grateful and reassured to have someone with whom I can share every moment ahead." She continued, "We would appreciate it if you would bless our new beginning with warm hearts. We will live happily together."

Although Won Hyun-jun was born in 1980 and Lee Sujin in 1989, they have the same birthday. Both were born on June 2. Last June, Won Hyun-jun posted a photo of Lee Sujin on social media along with the numbers "800602 + 890602 = 250602" to commemorate their shared birthday.

The couple, who have shared June 2 every year, now have another date in common. After becoming husband and wife on the 4th, they will also share October 4 as their wedding anniversary each year.

Won Hyun-jun made his acting debut in 2009 with the drama *Iris* and went on to appear in *Itaewon Class*, *Low Life*, the films *Dark Figure of Crime* and *The Divine Move: Ghost Hand*, and other productions. Most recently, he played Kang Guk-cheol in the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama *Manager Kim*, leaving a strong impression.

Lee Sujin began her acting career in 2019 with the drama *The Running Mates: Human Rights* and has continued appearing in productions including *Search*, *Miss Monte-Cristo*, and *When the Phone Rings*.

The two actors also appeared together in the Disney+ series *Hyper Knife*, which was released last year. Won Hyun-jun played Choi Jae-hyun, while Lee Sujin took on the role of Shin Eun-jung.

Jeong Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.