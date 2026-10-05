The Real Reason the Late Great Library's 49-Day Memorial Video Was Released Late: "Our Apologies for Not Being Able to Convey This at the Time"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Footage from the 49-day memorial rite for the late Great Library was released belatedly, tugging at the heartstrings of his fans.

Great Library TV released a video of the late Great Library's 49-day memorial rite on the 3rd. The video was posted under the title, 'We are uploading the memories from that time, albeit belatedly.'

The video showed the 49-day memorial rite held at Yaksasa in Seoul on October 23 last year. Family members, acquaintances and fans gathered around the spot where the late Great Library's photograph had been placed and quietly paid tribute.

In addition to footage of the ceremony, the video included aerial views of the temple grounds. Scenes throughout the video showed many people gathering in one place to remember and reminisce about the late Great Library.

Great Library TV expressed its regret at not being able to share the ceremony live at the time. The channel also thanked everyone who joined together in remembrance of the late Great Library.

In the description, the channel wrote, "Many people joined Great Library's 49-day memorial rite," adding, "We are uploading these memories belatedly to express our apologies for not being able to show them live at the time and our gratitude to everyone who joined us in remembrance."

Great Library died at his home on September 6 last year. He was 46. At the time, an acquaintance contacted police after becoming concerned when they could not reach him, and his death became known after officers went to his home.

An investigation was launched to determine the exact cause of death. Police received an initial opinion from the National Forensic Service that there were no indications of criminal involvement. An autopsy later confirmed cerebral hemorrhage as the cause of death.

Yumdang, the creator who divorced Great Library in 2023, was also with him on his final journey. The two were known to have remained colleagues after ending their marriage.

The belatedly released video shows people remembering the late Great Library, giving fans who miss him an opportunity to revisit the memorial gathering.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.