An Idol and a Musical Theater Actor Become a Married Couple... Jo Ga Bin ♥ Hwang Min-soo Married on the 4th

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Jo Ga Bin, formerly of the group Nine Muses, and musical theater actor Hwang Min-soo are now married.

The couple held their wedding ceremony on the 4th with family and close friends in attendance. Members of Nine Muses, who had been Jo Ga Bin's longtime colleagues, were also there to celebrate the couple's new beginning.

The Nine Muses members drew particular attention by taking the stage to sing a wedding song for Jo Ga Bin. They chose "DRAMA," one of Nine Muses' signature hits.

Jo Ga Bin joined Nine Muses in 2015 and took part in the group's promotions for "DRAMA." About 11 years later, the same song rang out at her wedding celebration, giving the moment an even more special meaning.

The members sincerely congratulated Jo Ga Bin on her marriage as they sang, and some even shed tears of emotion. KEUMJO also posted a photo on social media of herself crying at the wedding.

Groom Hwang Min-soo also prepared a wedding song himself and presented it to his bride, Jo Ga Bin, adding to the warm atmosphere. Jo Ga Bin shared photos and videos from the ceremony, taken by acquaintances, on social media so that she could share the special moments with her fans.

News of the couple's marriage was first reported last August. At the time, Jo Ga Bin personally explained why she had decided to marry Hwang Min-soo, whom she had been dating for about four years.

Jo Ga Bin described Hwang Min-soo as someone who carefully looks after her feelings and warmly supports her whenever she goes through difficult times. She said that her conviction that they could confidently move forward through life together was what led her to decide to marry.

Hwang Min-soo likewise described Jo Ga Bin as someone who fills in his shortcomings and is always on his side. He also expressed his desire to spend the future with her as they turn their dreams into reality together.

Born in 1991, the same age, the couple have continued working in their respective fields.

Jo Ga Bin made her debut in the music industry in 2014 as a member of the unit group Nasty Nasty before joining Nine Muses the following year. After completing her group activities, she expanded her career into acting and modeling.

Hwang Min-soo made his acting debut in 2015 through the musical "Liar Time." He has since performed in numerous musical productions, including "Vincent van Gogh," "Sejong, 1446," "Le Petit Prince," "The Fiction," and "Paganini."

With Jo Ga Bin's marriage, Nine Muses now has another married female member, following HyunA, Sungah, Minha, and KEUMJO. The members, who worked together for many years, personally sang a wedding song that day to bless Jo Ga Bin's future.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.