"Mom gets the store, while the kids get the display rack": Jang Young-ran's unexpected 'discrimination' sparks laughter during family shopping

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] TV personality Jang Young-ran shared an update on a family outing with her husband and two children.

On the 4th, Jang Young-ran posted several photos on her Social Networking Service (SNS) account along with the caption, "I'm in the store. The kids are at the display rack. Our family is eating well, laughing happily, and having fun again today."

The photos show Jang Young-ran visiting an outlet mall with her husband and two children. While Jang Young-ran enjoyed shopping in a regular store, the children appeared to be picking out clothes from a display rack, prompting laughter. The contrasting shopping experiences of the mother and children were captured at a glance, creating a lighthearted atmosphere.

She also shared photos of the family enjoying a meal together. Jang Young-ran spent a warm time with her husband and children, taking photos to document the occasion as they dined.

In particular, by sharing their everyday life of laughing and enjoying themselves together, as captured in the caption, "Our family is eating well, laughing happily, and having fun again today," she conveyed the family's warm and harmonious atmosphere.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.