Are They Dating? Yoon Se-ah Wraps Her Arm Around Kim Min's Waist in a Sweet Two-Shot

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Actor Yoon Se-ah shared photos with actor Kim Min, showing her support for a fellow performer with whom she formed a connection through their work.

On the fifth, Yoon Se-ah posted several photos taken with Kim Min on her personal account. She also left the message, "#Kim Min!!! Kim Min, let's go!"

In the photos, the two stand side by side with bright expressions as they face the camera. Kim Min casually drapes an arm over Yoon Se-ah's shoulder, while Yoon Se-ah wraps her arm around Kim Min's waist, highlighting their close relationship.

The two actors worked together on the recently concluded tvN drama "Four Hands, Two Sonatas." Since the photos were released after the production ended, they appear to show Yoon Se-ah supporting her fellow actor after working together on the project.

Kim Min, who drew renewed attention through the photos shared by Yoon Se-ah, recently left a strong impression on viewers with an appearance on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone."

On the show, Kim Min revealed his life in an old house in Dongducheon bearing the marks of many years. Living in an environment unlike a typical home, he generated electricity with a generator and maintained his daily life in his own way, including repairing broken parts of the house himself.

In addition to woodworking and home repairs, he also attracted attention by showing himself training in martial arts. He is known to have learned various martial arts since childhood and to hold a qualification as a hapkido instructor.

Viewers were particularly interested in how he did not regard his limited circumstances solely as an inconvenience but instead found his own enjoyment within them. After the broadcast, various reactions emerged regarding Kim Min's distinctive lifestyle and values.

Meanwhile, "Four Hands, Two Sonatas," featuring Yoon Se-ah and Kim Min, concluded on the fourth. Even after the drama ended, Yoon Se-ah has continued to show her friendship with Kim Min, maintaining the connection they formed through the production.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.