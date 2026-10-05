Park Yoo-chun Returns to His Signature Good Looks with a Fuller Face, Appearing Rejuvenated After a Period of Rapid Aging

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Recent images of singer and actor Park Yoo-chun, who is primarily active in Japan, have drawn attention online.

A video of Park Yoo-chun apparently filmed in Japan has recently been shared on social media and online communities.

In the video, Park Yoo-chun is seen meeting fans inside a train while wearing a train operator's uniform and cap.

Appearing in uniform, Park Yoo-chun smiled at those around him and looked relaxed. The video showed a different atmosphere from the image fans were used to seeing on stage, drawing their attention.

Above all, as the video spread, attention focused on changes in Park Yoo-chun's appearance. Compared with his recently released images, some viewers said his facial contours looked softer, while others said he reminded them of his past activities.

Previously, Park Yoo-chun attracted attention whenever updates about him emerged through social media and other channels because of changes in his appearance. For a while, fans became increasingly interested in his current look after images showed a somewhat thinner face and a different hairstyle.

After the video was released, various reactions continued online, including, "His overall vibe has changed a lot," "It's nice to see him smiling brightly again after so long," and "It reminds me of how he used to look."

Park Yoo-chun made his debut as a member of TVXQ in 2003 and rose to fame as a singer and actor. He later formed JYJ with KIM JAE JOONG and Kim Junsu, expanding his career into dramas and films as well.

However, he later became embroiled in several controversies, which restricted his activities in South Korea. In particular, he was put on trial in 2019 on allegations of methamphetamine use, and a court sentenced him to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Since then, Park Yoo-chun has focused more on activities overseas than in South Korea. He is currently meeting fans with Japan as his primary base of activity.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.