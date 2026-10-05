"I Thought She Was a Teenager—Is a Pension the Secret?" Yuna Kim's Age-Defying Beauty Leaves Noh Hong-chul in Awe

Photo: Online community

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Yuna Kim, a former national figure skater, captured attention with her unchanged beauty and refreshing presence.

Yuna Kim attended the New Balance Global Running Event held on the morning of the 4th in the area around Yeouido Park in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul.

Yuna Kim appeared at the event wearing a white sporty jacket accented with navy. Her neatly tied-up hairstyle and natural smile created an elegant yet vibrant look.

In her athletic outfit, Yuna Kim displayed the fresh and healthy image that reminded people of her days as an active competitor. Her bright smile added an even more endearing touch, drawing attention at the event.

Above all, her remarkably youthful appearance stood out despite the passage of time. Fans expressed their admiration, saying, "It seems like she's aging backward," "I'd believe it if she said she was a teenager," and "She's still so beautiful."

Noh Hong-chul, who served as the MC for the after-concert event, spoke with Yuna Kim and marveled that she looked exactly the same in person as she did on screen. He also expressed surprise at how unchanged her beauty was compared with last year.

When the audience also exclaimed, "She looks exactly the same," Noh Hong-chul continued praising Yuna Kim, saying, "The audience says you're beautiful. I've never used words like that before, but they don't feel excessive when it comes to you, Yuna Kim." He then asked, "What is your secret to maintaining your consistently youthful appearance?" expressing curiosity about the secret behind her youthful looks.

After pausing to think, Yuna Kim replied, "Maybe it's living happily?"

Noh Hong-chul followed up by asking, "What is the source of that happiness?" He then joked, "Could it be your loving family? Or a pension? Or what? I wouldn't know, since I've never received benefits like that," drawing laughter.

Yuna Kim responded, "Wouldn't it be different for everyone? Depending on each person's own values and things like that," conveying her view that the basis of happiness can vary from person to person.

Meanwhile, Yuna Kim married Ko Woo-rim of Forestella in October 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.