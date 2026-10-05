"After voicing the hardships daughters-in-law face..." Lee Hyun-yi says her mother-in-law handles all the holiday cooking: "I only serve"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Model and broadcaster Lee Hyun-yi discussed the difficulties daughters-in-law can face during holiday gatherings, then revealed that her mother-in-law prepares all the holiday food.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel "Working Mom Lee Hyun-yi" uploaded a video titled "What Happens When Three Women Meet at a Jjimjilbang (Making the Most of a Jjimjilbang, Charcoal-Grilled Pork Belly, Karaoke)." Byul and Kim Sung-eun appeared in the video and had various conversations with Lee Hyun-yi.

Lee Hyun-yi began the conversation by asking, "Did you have a good holiday?" She then mentioned the difficulties daughters-in-law face as the holiday approached, saying, "Everyone enjoys the holiday, but sometimes it can be hard on daughters-in-law." Lee Hyun-yi, Byul and Kim Sung-eun are all married.

When Byul asked, "Did you go to your in-laws' home for the holiday?" Lee Hyun-yi replied, "My husband is the eldest son, so his family comes to our home." In other words, her husband's family visits her house.

When asked specifically about preparing holiday food, Lee Hyun-yi said, "I carry and set everything out, and my mother-in-law does all the cooking. In my kitchen. My mother-in-law does everything."

Although the holiday gathering takes place at Lee Hyun-yi's home, the unexpected revelation that her mother-in-law personally prepares the food drew attention.

Lee Hyun-yi married Hong Sung-ki, who works at Samsung Electronics, in 2012, and they have two sons.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.