'59-Year-Old' Kim Hee-ae Confronts Wrinkle Controversy Head-On? Candidly Reveals Everything from Her Bare Face to Thick-Rimmed Glasses

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kim Hee-ae once again drew attention by candidly revealing her natural look at 59.

On the 5th, Kim Hee-ae posted photos with the message, "Arrived in Korea!! I'm so touched that you came all the way to the airport and even prepared such thoughtful gifts."

The photos showed Kim Hee-ae after returning to Korea from attending PFW. She thanked fans who came to the airport to greet her and expressed her gratitude for the gifts they gave her.

In particular, she attracted attention by candidly revealing her understated look, wearing thick-rimmed glasses with a bare face free of makeup.

Earlier, Kim Hee-ae drew attention when footage of her giving an interview at PFW was released. The video clearly showed the wrinkles around her eyes and on her forehead, along with her natural skin texture.

Some online users said her appearance showed the passage of time, while others responded positively, saying that her natural changes in keeping with her age were rather stylish. In particular, some continued to voice support for Kim Hee-ae, saying, "Wrinkles that come with age are natural," and praising her for not artificially concealing them.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.