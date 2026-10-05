‘Assassin(s)’ Theory That Park Chung Hee Was Behind Shooting Directly Rejected: “That Makes No Sense”

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Amid ongoing controversy over historical distortions surrounding the film ‘Assassin(s),’ Kim Young-soo, the lawyer who directly investigated the 1974 shooting of Yuk Young-soo, has rejected the allegation raised by the film that former President Park Chung Hee was behind the incident.

According to Yonhap News Agency on the 5th, Kim Young-soo, who participated in the Special Investigation Headquarters as a prosecutor with the Public Security Division of the Seoul District Prosecutors’ Office at the time, called the allegation that someone was behind the incident “a story that makes no sense.”

Kim Young-soo directly interrogated Mun Se-gwang, who was arrested as the perpetrator at the time. He explained that the investigation had established the circumstances and facts of the incident, and that it was his assessment that Mun Se-gwang had acted alone.

He also rejected claims that other people were involved in Mun Se-gwang’s crime. Kim Young-soo explained that the investigation concluded Mun Se-gwang had received ideological indoctrination and orders in North Korea before attempting to assassinate former President Park Chung Hee.

Kim Young-soo was assigned to the Special Investigation Headquarters on August 15, 1974, the day Yuk Young-soo was shot. He later interrogated Mun Se-gwang and participated in the prosecution’s request for the death penalty and its execution.

Kim Young-soo had previously refrained from commenting on the various allegations surrounding the incident. Even after related diplomatic documents were released in 2005, he declined to state his position when asked for interviews, saying he had nothing particular to add beyond the matters he had personally prosecuted.

Kim Young-soo decided to speak publicly again because of the recently released film ‘Assassin(s).’ He explained that he chose to make his position known after watching various allegations surrounding the incident spread as though they were true following the film’s release.

Kim Young-soo clarified, however, that he had not watched the film himself. Although he did not know how the film portrayed the incident, he expressed concern about the spread of inaccurate accounts of a historical event.

‘Assassin(s)’ uses as its subject the allegation that the power structure of the time, including former President Park Chung Hee, may have been behind the shooting of Yuk Young-soo. The controversy intensified as interpretations emerged that investigative agencies had covered up or fabricated the incident.

Kim Young-soo emphasized that the investigation had been conducted publicly. He said the authorities disclosed details of the investigation every day and that no major accusations of investigative misconduct were raised while the trial was underway.

Drawing on his experience of interrogating Mun Se-gwang, Kim Young-soo described the circumstances at the time. He recalled that Mun Se-gwang had such strong conviction in his actions that he did not conceal facts related to the crime during questioning.

Kim Young-soo also said that major security lapses had allowed Mun Se-gwang to carry out the attack. However, he argued that it was inaccurate to claim someone had intentionally made security lax.

Mun Se-gwang entered the venue without an entry pass. Kim Young-soo explained that because Mun Se-gwang spoke Japanese, security personnel and police failed to respond properly and were unable to stop him from entering the venue.

He added that the chief of the Intelligence Division of Seoul Jungbu Police Station at the time was also tried for failing to fulfill his responsibility for security.

Kim Young-soo also rejected the claim that Yuk Young-soo was struck by a bullet fired by a bodyguard.

At the time of the incident, it was initially believed that the late Jang Bong-hwa, who was sitting in the audience, had also been shot by Mun Se-gwang. However, a subsequent on-site investigation confirmed that Jang Bong-hwa had died after being accidentally shot by a bodyguard, Kim Young-soo explained.

Kim Young-soo said he was not denying the film’s creative freedom, but stressed that caution was necessary when portraying real people and actual events.

He argued that portraying an incident involving people who have already died and their surviving families contrary to the facts cannot be viewed merely as an exercise in creative freedom. Where necessary, he said, the matter should be subject to legal judgment.

Kim Young-soo later served as first deputy director of the Agency for National Security Planning, a lawmaker, senior secretary for civil affairs at Cheong Wa Dae, and minister of culture and sports.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.