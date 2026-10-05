Choi Si-won, at the Center of a “Political Stance” Controversy, Takes a Jab at the Football Team’s “I’m Not Going to the Military” Remark With a Son Heung-min Video: “This Is How You Do a Winning Interview”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Amid growing controversy over “military exemption remarks” by members of the Asian Games football team, Super Junior’s Choi Si-won brought back a past championship interview by Son Heung-min. Rather than criticizing them directly, Choi posted the message, “This is how you do a winning interview,” which was interpreted as an indirect jab at the attitude of some national team players.

On the 5th, Choi Si-won shared on social media a video of Son Heung-min’s interview during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

In the video, Son credited the people of South Korea after defeating Japan in the final and winning the gold medal. Although Son had also resolved his military service issue at the time, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “Many people were concerned about and supported me as if it were their own issue. Thanks to the people, I won the gold medal. Although I’m wearing it now, it isn’t mine—it is the people’s gold medal.”

Choi Si-won drew attention by posting the video along with a message to the effect of, “This is how you do a winning interview.”

The post attracted even more attention because it came shortly after remarks and actions by some members of the men’s football team for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games became embroiled in controversy.

The South Korea national under-23 football team defeated Japan 1–0 in the final on the 3rd, securing its fourth consecutive Asian Games gold medal. However, remarks by some players about “military service benefits” immediately after the victory were criticized for dampening the celebratory mood.

In a post-match interview, Yang Min-hyeok candidly acknowledged that he had played with the military service benefit in mind rather than the medal or trophy. Captain Lee Gi-hyuk also expressed his joy by saying, “I won’t have to serve in the military,” explaining that he had been only a few days away from enlisting. Park Seung-soo posted a photo on social media of himself wearing a so-called “discharge cap” in the locker room.

Some viewed the players’ candid remarks as understandable, given that military service is a practical issue directly linked to their careers. However, criticism continued that publicly placing excessive emphasis on “military exemption” immediately after an international competition while representing South Korea was reckless.

The controversy expanded into a debate over the special military service system itself. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) also publicly expressed regret, while political figures called for a review of the current Art and Sports Personnel system.

Under the current system, Asian Games gold medalists do not receive a complete exemption from military service. After completing basic military training, they are assigned to Art and Sports Personnel, work in their respective fields for 34 months, and fulfill a required number of volunteer service hours.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.