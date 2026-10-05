Kim Min's 'I Live Alone' House Sparks Staging Allegations: "Different from July Street View" vs. "Entirely Possible"—Online Debate Erupts

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] Kim Min's unique lifestyle, shown on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone,' has continued to draw attention even after the broadcast. Viewers were intrigued by the actor using a generator, repairing an old house himself and living in an unconventional setting. Online, however, the house featured on the show became the subject of an unexpected debate.

On the episode aired on the 2nd, Kim Min revealed how he was using an old house in Dongducheon as his living space. He started up a generator in the morning, repaired the worn-out flooring and even lit a fire to cook his own meals. His daily routine, which also included woodworking and martial arts training, looked markedly different from ordinary urban life.

Kim Min did not say on the show that he owned the property. Instead, he explained that he was using the home of an acquaintance who had longstanding ties to his family. He said he was staying there while looking after the place on behalf of its owner, who travels abroad.

After the episode aired, most viewers said they found Kim Min's unusual lifestyle entertaining. Many reacted to his ability to handle everything himself, from operating a generator to repairing the house, with comments such as "He really looks like someone living off the grid" and "It feels like the earlier days of 'I Live Alone.'"

However, the mood changed when some viewers who had watched the episode closely compared the house's past appearance with the scenes shown on the program.

Some claimed that Street View imagery captured in July 2026 showed a yard with a noticeably different atmosphere from the house seen on the show. In the Street View images, the yard appeared relatively overgrown, with a small block-like structure visible. On the broadcast, by contrast, the surrounding area appeared tidier and included a separate tent-like space.

Some online users questioned whether the yard or house had been prepared ahead of filming, citing the major differences between the July 2026 Street View images and the footage broadcast in October.

One user wrote in a post, "Don't forget that staging is the default setting on television," raising doubts about the program. Another user said, "This is the Street View image of Kim Min's house from 'I Live Alone' not long ago, and there is a utility pole," expressing curiosity about the scenes showing him using electricity.

The scene in which Kim Min personally operated a generator became the focus of the debate. Because a utility pole appeared nearby, some asked, "Then why is he using a generator?" Others mentioned the electronic appliances shown on the program and wondered how the property was actually supplied with power.

There were also many opposing views.

One user said, "People who go camping use generators all the time, so can you really call it strange just because he is using one?" Another commented, "Kim Min never said that house was his, did he? He could simply be using it like a campsite."

Others pointed out, "The presence of a utility pole does not necessarily mean that the house has a normal power supply." Their point was that it is difficult to determine whether electricity is being used or a generator is running based solely on what can be seen from outside.

Some suggested that the yard or house may have been partially tidied up for filming, but this too remains speculation. No specific information has been released about the exact date the Street View images were captured, the date of filming, the property's actual power supply or how the space was managed before and after production.

Ultimately, the controversy can be seen as an online debate that emerged after Kim Min's lifestyle on the program attracted attention and viewers began searching for older materials. Based on the information currently available, there is no confirmed evidence that the broadcast was intentionally staged.

Meanwhile, Kim Min has been receiving renewed public attention following his recent appearance on 'I Live Alone.' Known mainly for portraying intense characters in films and dramas, he has shown a different side of himself on the program. Viewers have found his unconventional daily life refreshing, and related videos and posts have continued to attract considerable interest since the episode aired.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.